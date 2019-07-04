Some angry customers of the Gold Coast Fund Management (GCFM) say they will join the Coalition for Social Justice (CSJ) for their intended ‘KUM Y3N PR3KO’ demo scheduled for July 9, 2019, in Accra.
The group calling themselves Unpaid Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management said its members “wish to inform the general public that our outfit is in full support of the upcoming demonstration against the government in connection with the hardship we are facing in the country currently”.
In a press release signed by its Chairman, Mr Samuel Antwi, the Kumasi-based group said their “members are also facing hardship due to our locked-up funds with GCFM and the insensitivity on the part of the government in addressing this issue” hence their decision to join “the Coalition for Social Justice on Tuesday, 9th July 2019 for the demonstration in order to put our message across”.
The CSJ demonstration is "a march against hardship and oppression".
According to the group, “Ever since President Akufo-Addo ascended the Presidency, he and his government have pursued policies that have left many [of them] worse off and increasingly vulnerable”.
“We note, among other things, the unbearable cost of living in the country occasioned by the high cost of fuel, continuous depreciation of the cedi and skyrocketing prices of goods and services without a corresponding increase in wages”.
“Many Ghanaians continue to lose their jobs while contractors remain unpaid. The NHIS is collapsing and we are back to the era of 'dumsor'. Many flagship promises of President Akufo-Addo such as One Constituency-One Million Dollars per year, One Village-One Dam, One District-One Factory, and the promised fight against corruption remain unfulfilled.
Due to the excessive reckless borrowing of the Akufo-Addo government, Ghana’s Public debt has increased astronomically by a whopping GHS80 billion in the last two-and-a-half years with very little to show for”, the group said.
