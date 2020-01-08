Ceder Cresent Hotel at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has reacted to the killing of a woman by her boyfriend at their hotel on January 2.
Operators of Ceder Cresent Hotel said their staff did not hear the sound of the struggle preceding the gunshot.
Hotel Manager for Ceder Cresent Hotel Naa Boodu speaking to Joy FM said events going on around the hotel that day did not allow them to hear the sound of the gunshot.
"This man never indicated that he had a gun in his bag, no one heard the gunshot because that very night there were parties going on in the area, there was a church also at our back so we didn't hear anything after he did it, then he came to create a scene at the reception so he started making noise and the receptionist came out, he was a bit confuse he then called me, we reported the case to the police and the police came around and there was no sign that there has been a robbery attacked so he created it..."
Police report
Police Investigation into the alleged murder revealed that the deceased was shot and killed by her boyfriend Edwin Awuku, 42, who checked into the hotel with the victim.
According to a statement by the police, there was no armed robbery attack at the hotel as was reported to Police and the public by the complainant who is the wife of the suspect.
The Suspect Edwin Awuku on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at about 1:00am checked into the said hotel with the victim girlfriend, Comfort Owusu Afriyie alias Maame Yaa, 46.
While in the hotel room, suspect Awuku shot the victim in the chest and killed her, with suspect Awuku sustaining injury on his left forefinger in the process.
Awuku then left the Hotel premises unnoticed and drove to his residence at Amakom to inform his wife about the incident.
He also dropped the murder weapon and his mobile phone at home and proceeded with the wife to the hotel to raise alarm as though there had been a robbery, drawing the attention of other persons. Suspect and wife then went to the Central Police Station to lodge a complaint of robbery and murder.