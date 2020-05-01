May Day: Ghana requires active involvement in COVID-19 fight and all must step forward - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo in a May Day message has called on all Ghanaian workers to get actively involved in the fight against COVID-19.
Ghana joins the rest of the world to celebrate May Day today 1 May 2020.
Though the celebration can not be marked publicly as it is always done, the President still delivered his message and saluted all workers in the country.
Part of his message read: The role of Organised labour, especially during our struggle for freedom and independence from the British colonial power, is written in letters of gold. In the post-independent era, organised labour has continued to play a very constructive role in the development of our country. Today, our nation requires its active involvement in this fight against the pandemic, and I call upon all working people to step forward again".