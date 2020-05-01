Covid-19 forces TUC to cancel public celebration of May Day

The Trade Union Congress, TUC has cancelled this year's May Day public celebration due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
There will be no public celebration to mark the International Workers' Day, May Day.
The Trade Union Congress, TUC in the past years will hold a walk on some principal streets in the capital before gathering at the Black Star Square for the celebration.
But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the TUC has cancelled this year's celebration but the day will be observed as a public holiday.
In a statement signed by the Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr Yaw Baah, the union indicated that the organized Labour planning committee had planned to hold National May Day parade in Accra and Regional parades in all the regional capitals as part of activities of the 2020 May Day Celebrations.
''On behalf of the organized labour national May Day planning committee, the TUC said it regrets to inform all workers and the general public that all 2020 May Day celebration activities have been cancelled in compliance with the restrictions on movement with persons in Accra and Kumasi and the ban on public gatherings nationwide''.
The statement urged all workers to stay at home on May Day and continue to comply with the relevant safety protocols in the fight against coronavirus and hopes to resume the celebration of May Day in 2021.