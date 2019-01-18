MenzGold Saga: Police gives update on NAM1 after gov't delegation arrived from Dubai

The Ghana Police Service in a joint statement with Economic and Organised Crime Office, EOCO, has revealed that NAM1 is facing misdemeanor charges in Dubai and will be made available to Ghana after the final determination of the case.
According to the statement, the case is next due for court on February 2, 2019.
The statement also stated that NAM1 has provided an extensive statement to the Ghanaian security and legal officers to assist in investigations into the Ghana matter for further action.
The Police and EOCO have assured the public that the two agencies will continue with investigations and processes aimed at bringing resolution to the matter while following due process.
A delegation made up of Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, a representative from the Economic Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and National Security flew to United Arab Emirates, UAE, to negotiate the extradition of Menzgold boss following his arrest but arrived in Ghana on Friday, January 18, 2019, without him.
Statement below: