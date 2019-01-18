Menzgold saga: Gov't delegation to Dubai arrives in Ghana without NAM1

The government delegation that flew to Dubai to negotiate the release of Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 have returned to Ghana today without him.
The delegation made up of Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, a representative from the Economic Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and National Security flew to (United Arab Emirates) UAE to negotiate the extradition of the Menzgold boss following his arrest.
Attempts to get NAM1 extradited from Dubai was seen as a big task because Ghana does not have an extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
NAM1 who is a wanted man in Ghana for defrauding by false pretense is in police custody in Dubai and facing criminal charges.
An Accra Circuit Court issued a warrant for his arrest last week but a press release by the police indicated that NAM1 had already been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital on December 7 after “a gold deal gone wrong.”
Reports indicate that the government delegation will release an official statement on Monday, January 21, 2019, to make public what transpired in the UAE.
The Deputy Attorney General in an interview on Top Story on Joy FM said government is bent on bringing NAM1 to face the law and will not rest until that happens.
The delegation's main mission was to “try to strike a deal with the government of the Emirates to see to the fact that he is brought back to Ghana to face justice.”
That move seems not to have been a fruitful one as the delegation arrived in Ghana today without NAM1.
