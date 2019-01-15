NAM 1 is not a strategist like my father- Blay Miezah’s daughter

The late John Ackah Blay-Miezah's daughter Mona Lisa ‘ML’ Brookshire nee Blay Miezah says people should stop comparing the situation of Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah a.k.a NAM 1 to that of her father.
John Ackah Blay-Miezah is described by many as the greatest African "Conman" who dubbed several whites.
According to the US-based Brands Specialist, whereas Nana Appiah Mensah may have stolen from poor and ordinary Ghanaians to become rich, her late father only stole from rich white people.
She also stated that NAM 1 isn't a strategist and couldn't use the strategy his father John Ackah Blay Miezah used to acquire riches from the whites.
“I cannot compare NAM 1’s behaviour to that of my dad, he’s not a strategist, for him he’s done only one-time‘ fraud’, that doesn’t make him a confident man. He didn’t use my father’s own strategy like I’m going to build myself up to go get money, these are innocent people who have less than you do. My father took from those who had more than him or he stole or swindled from people who had more to give. Whether is crippling their industry, crippling their businesses or making them destitute, here’s a case where some people will not ever be able to succeed in life again by virtue of investing in Menzgold.” She told Kasapa FM in an interview.
Mona Lisa ‘ML’ Brookshire nee Blay Miezah
The late John Ackah Blay-Miezah claimed that he was the sole beneficiary of gold reserve amounting to billions of dollars Nkrumah stored in banks in Switzerland and Liechtenstein in an account named: Oman Ghana Trust Fund.
To access this money, estimated to be over 40 billion, Blay-Miezah needed a specially serialized diplomatic passport which would come at a huge cost and money to pay off some chiefs in Ghana who held various interests in the money, Gold in this case.
To do this, he needed money, Blay-Miezah sold to people, starting from Philadelphia a 1000 to 5000% interest on investment for anyone who supported the initiative. Yes, people bought a scheme with a profit margin of 50 to 1. For those at loggerheads with ratio, bring 1000 Ghana Cedis and receive 50,000 Cedis.
Over three hundred people in Philadelphia alone bought into the idea and contributed over 18 million dollars in cash, across America.
Dr. John Ackah Blay-Miezah, a.k.a Nana Ackah Nyanzu II a.k.a Liina Disca of Allengenzule, Western Region, Republic of Ghana died in 1992 while under house arrest for deceiving and embarrassing the PNDC government.
Read also: VIDEO: The 2nd biggest fraudulent investment scheme in the world by a Ghanaian; John Ackah Blay-Miezah
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana