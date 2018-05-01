NDC salute Ghanaian workers

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged workers to continue working hard for the nation despite their predicaments.
The NDC says it will never shy away from the concerns of workers in the country even though government and some employers are not treating them fairly as workers.
In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, to workers as they commemorate this years' workers day
It says “the NDC will never shy away from the genuine and legitimate concerns of Labour. Government must not shirk its responsibilities towards Labour hence the need for a swift response to the concerns of Labour”.
NDC Salutes Ghanaian Workers
As workers worldwide observe the 1st of May, as the day set aside to honour the contribution of workers to nation building; the National Democratic Congress (NDC), salutes all Ghanaian Workers and appreciate the collective and enormous contribution to helping build a Better Ghana.
In spite of the many challenges that continues to confront us as a nation; workers from all facets of the workforce remain relentless and undaunted, and we say a big Ayekoo to all workers.
The NDC shares the deep concern embedded in the recent call by Labour to the Government to pay a close attention to the creeping unacceptable practice of some employers deliberately keeping workers as casual employees and therefore denying them the stable mindset to operate at the workplace.
The NDC will never shy away from the genuine and legitimate concerns of Labour.
Government must not shirk its responsibilities towards Labour hence the need for a swift response to the concerns of Labour.
Ayekoo once again to all Ghanaian Workers on this special day and there is no gainsaying the fact that the NDC remains stoically committed to broadening and deepening the frontiers of Labour in Ghana.
Ghana is the only country we have: and we must all put our shoulders to the wheel and strive continuously towards building a Better Ghana.
May God continue to hold us together as a Nation; and may we never down.
Johnson Asiedu Nketiah
(NDC, General Secretary).
