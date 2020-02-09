No member has been implicated in alleged embezzlement saga, disregard reports - UG SRC

The Student Representative Council of the University of Ghana has come out to dispel reports that they have blown some GHC 66,138.
The SRC in a statement said none of their officers has been implicated in blowing the said amount.
They also said the school's audit board have taken receipts of all transactions conducted by the SRC and will present a report within 7 days.
They, therefore, urged the general public to disregard the said report.
Reports yesterday from a news outlet said the General Assembly (GA) of the University of Ghana, had given the President of the Students Representative Council (SRC), Isaac Agyemang seven days to account for GH¢ 66,138 of students’ dues that have been withdrawn without approval.
Below is the release