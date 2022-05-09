North Tongu: Charges on police medical forms for victims of sexual offences abolished- Okudzeto

MP for North Tongu Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that charges on police medical forms for victims of sexual offences in the district have been abolished.
In a Facebook post, Okudzeto Ablakwa said: "We have with immediate effect abolished all charges victims of sexual offences are required to pay when they submit police medical forms for a doctor’s report.
The North Tongu District Health Director and the Medical Superintendents of the Battor Catholic Hospital and the Tagadzi Polyclinic are fully on board to implement this latest MP’s initiative."
Read full post below:
We have with immediate effect abolished all charges victims of sexual offences are required to pay when they submit police medical forms for a doctor’s report.
The North Tongu District Health Director and the Medical Superintendents of the Battor Catholic Hospital and the Tagadzi Polyclinic are fully on board to implement this latest MP’s initiative.
All victims of defilement, rape and other forms of sexual assault will now be attended to free of charge.
These vulnerable and traumatized victims need our collective support, and the removal of all barriers towards securing justice by successfully prosecuting those demonic perpetrators.
Hitherto, victims of sexual offences are asked to pay between GHS150 and GHS400 to have their police medical forms filled by doctors. Under this new dispensation, the medical facilities in my constituency will submit a quarterly report to the District Health Directorate for prompt payment by the North Tongu MP’s office.
We must all help preserve the dignity of womanhood.