One person arrested in connection with Asamponhene's murder

One person has been arrested in connection with the murder of Asamponhene at Kumasi in the Ashanti region.
According to Joy FM's report, police are yet to disclose the identity of the arrested person but he is believed to be a confidant of the murdered chief.
Murder
The Asamponhene of Kumasi known as Oheneba Kwadwo Fodour has reportedly been stabbed to death by some armed men while he was travelling on the Ejura - Nkoranza road in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Police officers received information that a vehicle had been involved in an accident on the road but when they arrived at the scene, they realised the victim, who was later identified as Oheneba Kwadwo Fodour had been stabbed.
The attackers reportedly also attempted to set the vehicle ablaze.
The body of the deceased has since been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.
The police have initiated investigations and said investigators suspect the incident was chieftaincy related.
Oheneba Fodour, popularly referred to as "Chief" in some quarters, also owned the popular X5 pub at Ashanti New Town in Kumasi near the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional office.
He was a direct relative of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
As the Asamponhene of Kumasi, his role was to lead war for the Asantehene and moves ahead of the retinue of the Asantehene.
According to reports, movements of chiefs are witnessed at the Manhyia Palace around 10 pm on Sunday.
