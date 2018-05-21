Operation Vanguard nabs 8 'galamseyers' in Wassa Amenfi

The anti-galamsey task force, Operation Vanguard on Friday, May 18, 2018, arrested eight illegal small-scale miners at the Wassa Amenfi East District of the Western Region.
The task force, led by Col. Michael Amoah Ayisi, seized over 85 ‘changfas’ and two excavators which were used by the illegal miners.
The operation, which was conducted on the Wassa Akropong, Gyapa, Dadieso stretch of the Tarkwa-Bogoso-Ayanfuri road, led to the arrest of some 8-galamseyers.
They were identified as Larry Takpo, 19, Daniel Lambo, 18, Mobeh Boah, 32 and Daniel Larry 30, all from Bolgatanga, as well as 20-year-old Kampatib Joseph from Bunprugu in the Northern Region.
The patrol team also confiscated one CAT excavator with chassis number, 8FK00707, at Gyapa and another CAT excavator with chassis number, 6DR01955, at Dadieso and sent them to the Amenfi East District Assembly.
The suspects and mining equipment seized were handed over to the Wassa Akropong Police for further investigation and possible prosecution.
Read also: Lebanese galamseyer brags about connections at the Presidency and Operation Vanguard
The Operation Vanguard task force has since sent a stern warning to all illegal miners to stop their act to afford the government the opportunity to sanitize the environment.