Lebanese galamseyer brags about connections at the Presidency and Operation Vanguard

The menace of illegal mining in Ghana may take a longer while to die off despite efforts made by the Akufo-Addo government and the Ministry of Lands and Resources, if the contents of an investigative piece about a Lebanese galamseyer making shocking revelations is worth going by.
A video captured on Wednesday, April 25th, 2018 shows a Lebanese galamseyer by the name Mr. Yahaya who claims to have been born in Ghana, bragging to an undercover investigative journalist (under the pretense of being a local concessioner), that he has good connections at the Flagstaff House and Operation Vanguard and as such should be granted a concession in an area to mine.
According to the Lebanese galamseyer, the boss of Operation Vanguard, the task force set up by government to fight galamsey activities, is his friend and as such he has been able to carry out his mining activities till now.
" You know the Vanguard boss was there, he is my very good friend. For three months he was there and I could work and nobody can disturb me. But now they've moved him from from there. So if I finish with you and finish with Vanguard, and I get a go ahead from Accra, I don't have any problem", he tells the 'concessioner'.
When asked how he would be able to avoid the Environmental Protection Agency in his illegal attempts, he confidently urged the "concessioner' to simply give him the EPA boss' number and he will sort things out at the Flagstaff House.
“…for this one I don’t have any problem, you get me, nobody can touch me…. Just give me the boss’ number and don’t worry... I will let them come to the Flagstaff house (Jubilee House). As for connections, I have very good connections, nobody can disturb me,” he stressed.
Mr. Yahaya further revealed in the 4-minute video that Aisha Huang, an alleged leader of some Chinese galamseyers in Ghana had been his partner for a long time and went on to disclose that one 'Mr. Charles" was the Chief Operator of all galamseyers in the country.
The media in 2017 launched a campaign against illegal mining in the country (galamsey) after reports emerged about the devastating condition of our lands and water bodies in some parts of the country.
Government also joined in the galamsey fight by setting up a ministerial committee and later a joint military and police task force under the code name "Operation Vanguard" to help stop both Ghanaians and some foreigners from endangering the lives of citizens.