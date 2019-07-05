Parliament : MPs drivers to hit streets over poor conditions of service

Drivers of MPs say they will soon hit the streets over their poor condition of service and low remuneration.
They claim apart from the salary being meagre, they are not covered by any insurance and that puts their job security in future at stake.
The drivers, some of whom said are paid a meagre amount of GH¢ 400 monthly, are therefore planning to hit the streets to protest their conditions of service.
The drivers also indicated that they cannot continue receiving their monthly salaries on vehicle dashboards.
One of the drivers, Afrifa Katakyie, in an interview with Onua FM’ on Friday, July 5, 2019, explained that apart from being paid on dashboards, there was no proper documentation of their conditions of service since their agreements with the MPs were done merely by word of mouth.
According to him, they work deep into the night and have little time for their families but they stand to lose should an MP also lose his or her seat in Parliament.
Afrifa Katakyie said they want Parliament to increase their remuneration and allowances for public holidays since they work on such days.
He appealed to the leadership of the House to come to their aid.
Meanwhile, the Public Affairs Director of Parliament, Kate Addo, explained that the drivers were contracted by individual MPs without the involvement of her office.
She advised the drivers to deal with their individual MPs since Parliament does not know the conditions under which they were employed.
