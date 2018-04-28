Parliament to partner media in the fight against galamsay

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye has disclosed that Parliament will partner the media in a union he called "Parliament and the media Coalition in the Fight against Galamsay" to curb the menace of illegal mining.
He assured that the partnership with the media will be a major agenda for discussion at the next Board meeting of the Parliamentary Service where it will be formalize and considered as a duty to the dead, the living and an inheritance to the yet to be born generation.
This partnership against illegal mining again, he said, will become an integral part of activities marking 25-years of Ghana's interrupted Parliamentary democracy.
The Speaker disclosed this when members of the steering committee of the Media Coalition Against Galamsay paid a courtesy call on him in Accra.
Prof Oquaye observed that the 1992 Republican constitution which enjoins all citizens to uphold the Right to Life of every individual also made conditions for the protection of such rights hence no member of society should be allowed to deny others such rights to life through illegal mining activities which has become an albatross to the country's development.
Prof Michael Oquaye expressed worry Ghana's number one foreign earner cocoa and water, which is equivalent to life and the environment are all under serious attack as a result of galamsay activities.
A member of the Steering Committee of the Media Coalition Against Galamsay, Ken Ashigbey said the visit was to brief the Speaker about the Coalition's observations so far and solicit Parliament's support and involvement as a key stakeholder institution in the fight against illegal mining.
