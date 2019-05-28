Pay close attention to the schools your wards select - Free SHS Secretariat to parents

The Free Senior High School (SHS) Secretariat has advised parents to pay close attention to the schools their wards select.
Many parents have had challenges with the placement system when it is done as they blame the system for not giving their wards good schools.
Parents often lament about the change of schools due to distance or other personal reasons.
William Darkwah who is the Coordinator of the Free SHS Secretariat says all these situations can be avoided if parents pay more attention to the selection exercise.
“When it comes to the placement period, most of the challenges that we face are due to the choice process so we are encouraging parents to start paying attention.”
“Make sure you know exactly what [course] your children are choosing and which school they are choosing because the placement is done automatically. What you input is what they are going to find [for your ward]," he told Citi News
Background
The Free SHS (Free Senior High School) policy is a Government of Ghana initiative introduced by the President Nana Akuffo-Addo administration in September 2017. The policy had been a major campaign policy prior to the election of President Akuffo-Addo in 2016.
Although the policy is supposed to make secondary education in Ghana absolutely free, there are some additional financial contributions parents are expected to make to the Parent Teacher's Association, and many other costs incurred.
