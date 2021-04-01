People say I've become a liar but posterity will judge - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says he tries as much as possible not to read comments about him on social media.
The Minister who was speaking on E Vibes on Joy News says there are so many negative comments on social media and if one pays attention to them it could derail their focus.
He also said he has heard comments from some people branding him a liar but he is not moved by these words because posterity will one day judge him when his tenure in office is done.
“I try not to read them, you can get swollen-headed, you can get broken in your spirit. What you need to do is to focus on the work. So, I try not to read them.
“I hear people say all sorts of things but for social media comments, I try not to read them. But if I know anything about this place, the same people who said ‘Hosanna Hosanna’ are the same people who said ‘crucify him’. So, I take some of these things with a pinch of salt."
“There are people who think I do a good job, there are people who think that I do a terrible job, that I have become a liar and all sort of stuff. I get feedback. I try not to read on, I try to keep my eyes on the job. When I’m done with my tenure, posterity will judge,” he said.
Oppong Nkrumah is one of the youngest Ministers Ghana has ever had.
The Minister also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency in the Eastern Region.
In 2016 he was called to the Bar as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana. In that same year, he practised as a lawyer at Kulendi, Attafuah, and Amponsah law firm.