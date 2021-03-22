NPP aware of EIU report but ready to break the 8 years cycle - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken notice of the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) report and are working to ensure it does not materialize.
The EIU has predicted that the NDC will win the 2024 general election.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah at a press briefing on Sunday, March 21, 2021, said the governing NPP has decided to sustain the support of Ghanaians in 2024 through viable economic policies.
“We are very much aware of this tendency [as observed in the EIU report], but we believe that this whole thing where every 8 years even when the country is making progress, power changes hands, it is something that can actually set us back. That is why this administration intends to work very hard to retain the confidence of the people by the time that our second term mandate is done. So that we can break the 8 years cycle.”
“So it will ordinarily be a risk but it is a phenomenon that we are akin to break and this expectation that every 8 years power changes hands, which is what is informing what they have put out there, is one that we intend to break,” the Minister added.
The Minister emphasized that the NPP government seeks to re-engineer a recovery of the economy through the creation of jobs and other viable policies.
The EIU in their report said “The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under the constitutionally mandated term limits, Mr Akufo-Addo cannot run for a third term. Mr Mahama is reportedly considering whether to run again, but we expect the NDC to seek to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate. After two terms of NPP government, we expect the NDC to win the 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in parliament,”
This prediction comes weeks after the court dismissed an election petition filed by former President John Dramani Mahama, following his loss in the general election.
Three months after intense trial, the Supreme Court on Thursday, March 4, 2021, ruled that the 2020 Election petition filed by John Dramani Mahama was unmeritorious.
The Justices of the Court explained that the petition was incompetent, lacked merit, and raised no reasonable cause of action because the petitioner failed to prove his case via his petition or through his witnesses.
John Mahama who represented the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the polls went to court insisting that none of the nine presidential candidates obtained the mandatory 50%+1 vote constitutional threshold to be declared the winner of the polls.