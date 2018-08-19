PHOTOS: Fire kills pastor's wife, 3 children and mother-in-law in Accra

The wife of the Dansoman SDA District pastor, mother-in-law and three children were Sunday burnt to death in a fire outbreak at their home, at Dansoman Akokofoto in Accra.
According to reports, the incident happened between 5 and 6 am on Sunday, August 19, 2018.
Pastor Ato Kessie, the Dansoman District pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church was not in the house at the time the incident happened.
Pastor Kessie had reportedly gone for a camp meeting, leaving the wife and their two children together with a third child - a niece of Pastor Ato Kessie - who was in the house with the pastor's mother-in-law,
All five of them were burnt to death in the house which is near the Methodist University.
Pastor Ato Kessie, is also the assistant communication director of the Accra City Conference of the SDA Church and son of retired Conference President, Pastor Anthony Kessie.
The cause of the fire is yet to be identified.
The late Mrs Kessie was a teacher at Valley View University (VVU) basic school.
Credit: Graphic