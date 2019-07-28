PHOTOS: Massive demolishing exercise hits Dansoman

The Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly has carried out a massive demolishing exercise that has seen over 200 houses pulled down at Dansoman Beach Road and its environs.
The exercise began last Friday around 6:30 am and had scores of residents gathered around the scene as the excavator did its job.
Some residents in an interview with Adom TV called on the Assembly not to abandon the place after the demolition, but construct the drain to save them from perennial floods.
Dansoman is one of the most populated areas in the Greater Accra Region. This is not the first time such an exercise is been carried out in the area.
This was done mainly to limit flooding in the area as most of the structures are planted in water ways.