Pokuase Manyera roads will be fixed soon - MCE

The Ga West Municipal Chief Executive, MCE Clement Wilkinson says the Pokuase Manyera roads have been awarded to a contractor and they will be fixed soon.
According to him, there was no need for a demonstration by drivers and residents of the area because the roads will soon be fixed.
Speaking to Citi FM, Clement Wilkinson said, "How many years this road has been here, i've been in office for two years it's a vast area when we talk about Ga West and we are working this road has been awarded to a contractor already so what again, this road last month I brought machines here..........."
Demo by drivers, residents
Drivers and residents at Pokuase Manyera in Accra earlier today August 13 blocked some roads in the area in protest of the bad nature of the roads.
The drivers and the residents mounted roadblocks to force authorities to fix the roads to enable the smooth movement of traffic in the area.
Some of the roads that were blocked are Manyera quarters, Dino, Afiman, and Abeisu.
Speaking to Citi FM some of the drivers said their vehicles always break down due to the bad nature of the roads.
"The road is not good, I'm a taxi driver from Afiama to Manyera quarters the road is not good that is why we are protesting, always our cars are spoilt on the road is not good at all, the road has been in this bad state for almost 8 years."
Asiedu Boateng a resident who was also part of the demonstration said they spend hours on the road due to traffic and people who need medical attention in the area are always stranded because they can not reach the hospital on time.
"For the past four years, we have not seen any good road here, we have been experiencing this bad road since the roads have been fixed in the books."
READ ALSO :