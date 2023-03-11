Police confirm arrest of key suspects in soldier's murder at Ashaiman

The Ghana Police Service have confirmed the arrest of key suspects in the murder of Sheriff Imoro, a soldier at Ashaiman.
In a statement, the Police noted that the suspects were arrested through a sustained intelligence-led operation.
“The Police after a week of sustained intelligence-led operation have arrested the key suspects involved in the murder of Imoro Sherrif, the soldier who was found dead at Taifa Ashiaman on 4th March 2023.”
It would be recalled that on Saturday, March 4, 2023, young soldier Imoro Sherrif was murdered at Ashaiman Taifa. This led to soldiers invading Ashaiman on March 7 to brutalise some residents and arrested some 184 suspects following the stabbing of their colleague.
GAF said its military operation was sanctioned by the Military High Command.
On Wednesday, a day after the incident, 150 out of the total 184 that were arrested were released while the remaining 34 were released on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the slain soldier was buried on Thursday, March 9.
His remains was transported from the 37 Military Hospital mortuary to the Burma Camp cemetery in Accra.