Police impound over 100 motorbikes for breaching social distancing protocols

The police in Accra have impounded over 100 motorbikes because they failed to observe the social distancing protocols.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, President Akufo-Addo directed that drivers and motor riders reduce the number of passengers they transport at a time to help observe social distancing protocols to minimize the risk of infection in public transport.
DSP Afia Tenge who is the PRO for the Accra Regional Police Command says the exercise has not ended and they are likely to impound more motorbikes before the day ends.
READ ALSO: Wearing of mask now compulsory - Greater Accra-REGSEC announces
"We all know there is a directive for people to observe social distancing protocols and this week where we saw the lifting of the restriction on movement, we have realized that people are not adhering to the social distancing on motorbikes, we started the exercise to impound them yesterday and today we have done same. We expect motor riders to abide by the social distancing protocols."
Ms Tenge went on to explain how riders who have had their bikes seized can retrieve them.
"Everybody whose motorbike has been seized has been given some chip to report to the Regional Command. The Regional crime has taken over and all the cases are being processed for court, some normally abandon the motorbikes and flee so we take the bikes and bring them to our offices."
Government is continuing with measures to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Today the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has now made wearing of face/nose mask in public compulsory to all in the region.
They have also placed a temporal ban on 'Special market days' in the region and will also set up satellite markets all in the bid to ensure there is social distancing.