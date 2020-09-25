Police and Military arrest members of Western Togoland group

The Military and Police have picked about 25 members of the Homeland Study Foundation.
Members of the secessionist group were picked up by the Ghana Armed Force and the Ghana Police Service at Abortia near Joapong where they had earlier mounted their roadblock.
The group were demanding the independence of Western Togoland.
Their activities led to heavy traffic on some Volta Region roads and travellers were stuck for hours.
The Police had earlier urged persons travelling from Accra to Ho, Aveyime, Adidome, Mepe, Akuse, Sogahkope, and Aflao to be cautious on such roads due to heavy vehicular traffic.
The Police in a Facebook post said, “Good morning Ghana, commuters to and from Accra to Ho, Aveyime, Adidome, Mepe, Akuse, Sogakope and Aflao are likely to experience traffic due to security operations within those areas.”
“Anybody travelling on any of those roads should exercise caution,” the Ghana Police Service urged in a post on Facebook.”
The group in the past have been arrested, taken to court and warned to desist from their activities but have begun again.
The group was formed in 1994 with the objective to instigate the people of the Eastern Corridor of Ghana to secede from Ghana to form a country called Western Togoland.
They were arrested and signed bonds of good behaviour for six months, however, the group continued to engage in such activities until the members were arrested on May 5, 2019.
Their activities in the past led government to issue a statement warning them to desist from their activities.
The government, in a statement signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said it “takes note of the activities” of the foundation, adding: “Ghana remains a sovereign state which has not ceded any part of its territory to any person or group of persons.”
“While admonishing the public to disregard the claims by the group, the general public is hereby informed that state security agencies are taking the necessary measures to ensure that persons involved with the illegal act, are dealt with in accordance with the law.
“Ghana’s security agencies remain in firm charge of Ghana’s territory and encourage all persons to continue with their daily activities normally”, the statement said.