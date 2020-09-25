Police advice travellers to V/R to exercise caution as roads are blocked by Western Togoland group

The Ghana Police Service has advised travellers using Volta Region roads to exercise caution.
The police say those travelling from Accra to Ho, Aveyime, Adidome, Mepe, Akuse, Sogakope, and Aflao must be cautious after the secessionist group, Homeland Study Foundation blocked several roads and entries.
The group are demanding the independence of Western Togoland.
The group in the past have been arrested, taken to court and warned to desist from their activities but have begun again.
The Police in a tweet said: “Good morning Ghana, commuters to and from Accra to Ho, Aveyime, Adidome, Mepe, Akuse, Sogakope and Aflao are likely to experience traffic due to security operations within those areas.”
“Anybody travelling on any of those roads should exercise caution,”
Reports indicate that the group have clashed with some police personnel and are calling on the government to declare them independent or they will cause more destruction.
The reports further indicated that some three police officers have been taken hostage by the group and they have vowed not to release them until their needs are met.
The group was formed in 1994 with the objective to instigate the people of the Eastern Corridor of Ghana to secede from Ghana to form a country called Western Togoland.
They were arrested and signed bonds of good behaviour for six months, however, the group continued to engage in such activities until the members were arrested on May 5, 2019.
Their activities in the past led government to issue a statement warning them to desist from their activities.
The government, in a statement signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said it “takes note of the activities” of the foundation, adding: “Ghana remains a sovereign state which has not ceded any part of its territory to any person or group of persons.”
“While admonishing the public to disregard the claims by the group, the general public is hereby informed that state security agencies are taking the necessary measures to ensure that persons involved with the illegal act, are dealt with in accordance with the law.
“Ghana’s security agencies remain in firm charge of Ghana’s territory and encourage all persons to continue with their daily activities normally”, the statement said.