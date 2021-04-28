Police officers, three others remanded over death of 48-year-old man at Sunyani

The Sunyani Circuit Court A presided over by His Lordship Jojo Hagan, has remanded into prison custody, three police officers and three others accused of brutalizing Abu Bukari Gbahara, 48, a suspect who was in custody to death before secretly burying him.
The six were charged on two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime to wit: murder, contrary to section 23(1) and 46 of the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960 (Act 29), and murder.
The suspects include General Constable Ebenezer Akuffo, 24, General Corporal Williams Akussung, 38, Chief Inspector Eric Aforo, 48, all police officers at the Seikwa station, Reuben Obeng 22, and Aaron Abbey, 21, security guards, and Emmanuel Ofori Kingsford, 59, a banker at Nkoranman Rural Bank.
An autopsy report from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital gave the cause of death as blunt trauma to the chest.
The six suspects are expected to reappear in court on 11th May 2021.
However, the family of the late Abu Bukari Gbahara has expressed satisfaction with the court proceedings.
Bono Regional Police Command had interdicted three police officers at the Seikwa police station for their alleged involvement in brutalizing Abu Bukari Gbahara to death.
The officers in question after the crime also secretly buried the deceased.