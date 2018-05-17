Pres Akufo-Addo begins nationwide tour on Friday

President Akufo-Addo is set to begin a nationwide tour beginning Friday, May 18, 2018, to touch base with Ghanaians.
The tour will see the President visiting each of the ten regions of Ghana, starting from the Brong Ahafo Region.
The President is expected to inspect some projects being undertaken by the government.
The President returned home Wednesday night from the United Kingdom after a week-long vacation, his first since assuming office as President.
He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and the rest of their family.