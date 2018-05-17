Pres Akufo-Addo back home from UK vacation

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has returned to Ghana after his first vacation in 16-months into his Presidency, which took him and his family to the United Kingdom (UK).
Akufo-Addo took a one week vacation to the UK but returned on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, evening with his wife, daughters and grandchildren.
While on vacation, the President spoke at the University of Oxford, as part of its 2018 Africa Conference, on the theme: “Enough Rhetoric! Catalyzing an Era of Concrete Action”.
President Akufo-Addo also delivered the keynote address at the London Business School’s Africa Business Summit.
The President took the opportunity of his vacation to attend the Anglican confirmation ceremony of his grandson, Louis, at his old school, Lancing College, in Sussex.