Prez. Akufo-Addo revokes appointment of Northern Development Authority boss

President Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority, Dr. Alhaji Abdel-Majeed Haroun.
This was made known in a letter dated December 12, 2019, which was sighted by Prime News.
The letter, signed by President Akufo-Addo’s Executive Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante, gave no reason for the revocation of the appointment of Dr. Haroun.
The Northern Development Authority was created together with the Middle Belt and Coastal Development Authorities and tasked them to implement the Infrastructure for the Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) by President Akufo-Addo.
Northern Development Authority (NDA) was established by the Northern Development Authority Act, 2017, Act 963 to “provide a framework for the accelerated economic and social development of the Northern Development Zone”.