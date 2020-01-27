Sammy Gyamfi's arrest is unlawful - Lawyer Tamakloe

Lawyer for NDC's Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi has described his arrest on Monday, January 27 by the Police CID as unlawful.
According to Edudzi Tamakloe, the arrest suppresses his client’s rights.
Sammy Gyamfi's arrest is in connection with his alleged involvement in forgery and attempts to spread false information to cause fear and panic.
He was picked up at the premises of UTV at Abeka Junction in Accra on Monday.
Lawyer for Sammy Gyamfi, Edudzi Tamakloe in an interview with Citi FM said the CID is acting lawlessly.
“As you are aware, based on the instruction of Sammy Gyamfi, we caused a human rights application to be filed. While an application is pending, an application for an injunction was subsequently filed. I have personally followed up with a letter to the Police. I met the one in charge of cybercrime in his office. Delivered the letter to him. He indicated to me he will consult the legal department and respond to me appropriately on the request that we made before the Police. From the time we sent the letter to the Police to date, the Ghana Police has never responded. That is the regrettable low that the Akufo Addo administration has taken the law to.
“They are yet to file a response to the human rights application and application for injunction…The Police itself is acting lawlessly…The Ghana Police is becoming pathetic. I am disappointed. When it comes to the rule of law, it is about all of us. When issues about respecting the rights of people come up…It is something that affects all.”
Mr Gyamfi’s arrest comes weeks after he turned down an invitation by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) after he sued to stop the police from examining his phone records and gaining access to his Facebook account.