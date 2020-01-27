CID picks up Sammy Gyamfi 

The National Communications Officer for the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has been picked up by officials of the Police Criminal Investigations Department, CID.
According to reports, the "arrest" occurred minutes after he participated in a live studio discussion on UTV's "Adekye Nsroma" morning show.
The NDC National Communications Officer was whisked away by some plain-clothed security officers in a white unmarked pick-up vehicle with licensed plate VR 4870 - 12.
Just as the outspoken NDC stalwart was making his way to board his vehicle after the show had ended, the CID officers suddenly surfaced, produced a warrant and in a flash, picked him away.
It is still unclear what precipitated the action by the security officers.
Reports, however, said Sammy Gyamfi is currently at the CID Headquarters in Accra.
