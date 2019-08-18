Savannah region : REGSEC deploys more police personnel to Lukula, appeals for NADMO's support

The Regional Security Council, REGSEC of the Savannah region has deployed more security personnel to Lukula, a farming village in the North Gonja district after violent clashes erupted in the community.
Speaking to Joy FM, the REGSEC chairman and regional minister for the region, Salifu Adam Braimah said joint police and military personnel have been deployed to the area to maintain peace and other.
According to him, they counted about 26 houses that were burnt down in the reprisal attack.
"Last night we went there and before we could get there they have already set some houses on fire, around 10 pm when we were counted about 26 houses that were torched plus a coin mail in that community, the people are going back.."
The REGSEC chairman said they will appeal to NADMO to come in and help victims whose houses have been burnt.
"We now have to appeal to NADMO to get inside, we are working around the clock to see.."
Attack
Over 30 houses are reportedly burnt down at Lukula, a farming village in the North Gonja district of the Savanna region.
Heavily armed men on motorbikes on Saturday evening launched a reprisal attack burning down dozens of houses and chased residents into the bush.
Communal violence erupted on Thursday evening between two groups after a misunderstanding over the building of a mosque, which resulted in the killing of two members of the group opposing the construction, police in the region had also confirmed.
Three members of this same group sustained injuries and were treated at a health centre in the area, according to official sources at the facility.
Angered by the incident and subsequent police inaction, the faction also attacked Saturday morning and burned down at least three houses of their rivals who fled the village following the Thursday attack.
Hours later, more than 25 gunmen then raided isolated village with a counter-attack and set on fire more than 30 houses amidst sporadic gunshots.
The assemblyman of the Lukula electoral area, Alhaji Sar who confirmed the incidence to Joy FM said the gunmen launched a rash of arson attack on houses of the villagers leaving a thick smoke billowing into the sky from the village.
“Unfortunately, this afternoon, I just raised my head and look at Lukula side and they are a lot of smoke as I speak… Currently, they are burning houses at Lukula; I can see a lot of smoke in Lukula," Alhaji Sar spoke to JoyNews from a hideout in a nearby village.
READ ALSO :