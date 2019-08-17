S/R : Two dead in ethnic clashes at Lukuli

Two people have been reported dead in an ethnic clash between Gonjas and Mamprusis at Lukuli in the North Gonja District of the Savannah region.
The clash, which occurred Thursday night, lasted for about 45 minutes residents say. Reports indicate that Gonjas in the community want to construct a mosque but the Mamprusis resisted their decision.
The resistance by the Mamprusis resulted in a misunderstanding between the two groups leading to the killing of the two.
One other person is in critical condition and currently admitted to the hospital.
However, the police are yet to confirm the number of causalities. Meanwhile, more police personnel have been deployed to the area to maintain peace.
The Gonjas and the Mamprusis in the Wasipe traditional area have been on each other’s necks for long. This is because; the Mamprusis have refused to be ruled by the chief enskinned by the paramount chief of the area, and rather want to have his or her ethnic chief.
Traditional authorities, however, would not understand their demand as it is not a normal practice by the Gonjas.
