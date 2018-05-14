Small Scale Miners to demonstrate against government soon

Some Small Scale Miners in the Ashanti Region are set to hit the streets of Obuasi against the government’s continues ban on small scale mining activities in the country.
The miners says, their intension is due to the inconsistencies in government's approach towards the activities of small scale mining and the imposition of ban for over a year in the country.
The demonstration, dubbed: “Si- No- Pi Demo”, is aimed at demanding government’s position on small scale mining in the country.
This will also inform the miners to make decisions on their destinies in the near future.
According to them, government's reaction to the Association's suggestions and proposals towards the current ban policy on small scale mining leaves much to desire.
The miners have therefore, expressed tiredness of unfulfilled government promises and the continuous worsening hardship that they are going through for over a year now.
The said demonstration is expected to wake up government to be emphatic to speak to their conscience in the coming days.