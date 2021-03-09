Prime News Ghana

SONA2021: We're protectors of the public purse- Akufo-Addo

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
President Akufo-Addo during his first State of the Nation Address says the NPP administration is a protector of the public purse.

According to him, they are good managers of the economy hence their ability to manage the economy during the covid-19 pandemic.

He stated that the many policies rolled out by the government will help the economy recover.

Akufo-Addo said most of these initiatives will focus on commercial farming, the light manufacturing sector, fast-tracking digitisation, housing, creating jobs and positioning Ghana as a regional hub among others.

He noted that due to their record in the previous administration, Ghanaians see the need to renew their mandate.

President Akufo-Addo believes that they have fulfilled most of their promises to the Ghanaian people despite some challenges.