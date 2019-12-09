Supreme Court Justice nominees to face Appointments Committee today

The Appointments Committee of Parliament will today, Monday, December 9 begin the vetting of Supreme Court justice nominees.
President Nana Akufo-Addo last month, nominated three female justices, Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice Gertrude Torkonoo and Justice Avril Lovelace Johnson to the apex court subject to parliamentary approval.
The three who are all justices of the Court of Appeal will be replacing three Supreme Court justices, namely Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, Justice Vida AkotoBamfo and Justice Sophia Adinyira.
Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka who is a Member of Parliament’s Appointments Committee in Citi FM interview indicated that today’s sitting will scrutinise the nominees to ascertain their preparedness for the new role.
“Ours is to unearth the professional competence of the individuals. They must have unquestioned integrity. They must be compassionate, firm, honest and sincere. We will have to look at the judgments they have made in the past. Are they political or partisan? What are their views on some of the issues going on in the country with regard to law? So these are some of the things we will put before them and whilst we do that, we will try to measure their temperaments and emotions. “