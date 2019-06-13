Takoradi kidnapping : Prime suspect remanded in police custody

A Sekondi High Court 2 in the Western Region has remanded the main brain who is alleged to have orchestrated the kidnapping of the three Takoradi girls Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruth love Quayeson and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie last year into police custody.
The proceedings which lasted less than 30 minutes and presided over by Justice Hannah Taylor remanded John Oji, 29 into prison custody to reappear on June 26th, 2019 has also been identified as a Nigerian.
Scores of residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis gathered at the Takoradi district magistrate court where he was supposed to been arraigned before the court.
The state was represented by Adelaide Kobire Woode, from the Attorney General’s Department, who told the court that John Oji’s name has been mentioned by the first convict Samuel Wills in connection with the alleged kidnappings in the once peaceful city and was charged with conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping.
Mrs Adelaide Kobire Woode prayed the court to remand the suspect to allow both the police and national security operatives to carry out more information about John Oji.
The suspect is reported to have been arrested in neighbouring Togo at his hideout some three days ago.
Meanwhile, the two Canadian girls who were kidnapped in Kumasi were found by the Police yesterday, June 12 2018.
Credit: Starr FM