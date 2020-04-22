The best option now is to make wearing of nose mask mandatory - Dr Yankson

Dr. Justice Yankson General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), says Ghana has gotten to a point where the wearing of nose mask must be made mandatory.
The GMA believes that this one of the surest ways to ensure COVID-19 does not spread now that the President has lifted the restriction of movement of persons in Accra and Kumasi.
Even though the partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi has been lifted, President Akufo-Addo has advised that everyone puts on a nose mask and observe social distancing.
Dr Yankson says the rate at which people have begun flooding town it is will be in the interest of the authorities to make the wearing of the mask mandatory.
"On the cloth face masks, once it is produced under the guidelines, it should be good to wear it. We think it should be mandatory for everyone to wear a mask, there are projections of having a higher number of cases in the future, but projections are not certainty, we can work towards that by preventing ourselves"
The GMA has called for the redeployment of police and military personnel to enforce the wearing of mask and social distancing protocol.
The Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah said they had a meeting with the regional security council and have agreed to enforce the wearing of the mask, he said residents who are seen in town without the mask will be sent back home.
Ever since President Akufo-Addo announced the decision to lift the lockdown, there has been mixed reactions as some believe it is a good decision which will ease the financial burden on them.
Others also think this could have a negative effect on many as it could aid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Ghana's case count as of April 19, 2020, was 1,042 with 9 deaths and 99 recoveries.