Redeploy police and military to enforce wearing of mask, social distancing - GMA

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is calling for the police and military officers to be redeployed on the streets to ensure people wear nose mask and also practice social distancing.
The GMA believes that this is the only way to ensure COVID-19 does not spread now that the President has lifted the restriction of movement of persons in Accra and Kumasi.
Even though the partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi has been lifted, President Akufo-Addo has advised that everyone puts on a nose mask and observe social distancing.
The Deputy General Secretary of the GMA Dr Titus Beyuo, said for the President's advice to work there is a need to redeploy police and the military to enforce it.
"The President urged that people should use the mask we actually wish it was mandatory. Granted that it was not mandatory but rather an encouragement we asked that the government puts in measures that all people going to the hospitals wear mask, we don't want people to walk around without mask. Looking at how people responded to the lifting of the ban spells doom, they think it is over. So we think the security forces must remain on the streets to ensure all safety protocols are enforced."
The Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah and the Security Council in the region after a meeting today April 21, 2020 have agreed that they will bring back the police and the military to ensure the compulsory wearing of mask and practising of social distancing protocols.
Residents in Accra and Kumasi are free to move about currently but have been advised to be very careful and observe all measures to ensure they do not contract COVID-19.
Ever since President Akufo-Addo announced the decision to lift the lockdown, there has been mixed reactions as some believe it is a good decision which will ease the financial burden on them.
Others also think this could have a negative effect on many as it could aid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Ghana's case count as of April 19, 2020, was 1,042 with 9 deaths and 99 recoveries.