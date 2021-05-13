The peace of Ghana won't be disturbed – Chief Imam assures

The spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, has assured Ghanaians that Muslims in Ghana will not disturb the peace of the country.
Speaking during the Eid-Fitr celebration in Accra on Thursday May 13, he said the tension that arose between Muslims and the Christian community in Ghana as regards the refusal of Wesley Girls School to allow a female Muslim student to fast during the Ramadan, has been doused.
He said “Thankfully, the tension that arose has subsided, we are thankful to God.
“As peaceful Muslims and law abiding citizens led by our national peace hero , National Chief Imam , we seek not to do anything to disturb the peace of the country. Suffice to say our interfaith, harmony and solidarity has suffered major setback by the recent media altercations on the religious freedom and justice.
“We wish to assure you and everybody that Muslims in Ghana under the able leadership of the meek and peace loving national Chief Imam whose sprit and predisposition gives the indication unequivocally that his preferred choice all the time is peace.
“We will cooperate in any step and measure taken by all stakeholders and state authorities to bring finality to the misunderstanding.”
There has been some form of religious tension in the country after the Methodist Church Ghana in a statement rejected the Ghana Education Service, GES' directive to Wesley Girls’ High School to allow Muslim students to partake in the Ramadan fast.
According to the church, they “cannot accede to the unilateral directive issued by the Ghana Education Service.”
It insisted that the Ghana Education Service “respects the long-standing partnership between Government and Mission Schools.”
It argued that the school rule in question “is a long-standing one which is also non-religious and various renowned Muslim ladies in Ghana have passed through the school adhering to such a rule.”
This decision was also supported by the Christian Council and the Catholic Bishop Conference but the Muslim community was unhappy with the stance of the church and the school.