There isn't any growing sense of insecurity in Ashanti Region - Police command

Police in the Ashanti Region have brushed off suggestions that there is some form of insecurity in the region.
These suggestions came about following the recent increase in reported violent crimes including robbery, killing among others.
ASP Godwin Ahianyo who is the Public Relations Officer of the Regional Command, speaking to Citi FM admitted that there has been an increase in crime in the region but that does not in any way suggest the region is not safe.
“It is not true that there is insecurity in the Ashanti Region. It is true that we have recorded all these cases [but] in all these cases, some arrests have been made. It could be that it is the same syndicate who are perpetrating these crimes,” he said.
“If you say growing sense of insecurity, I will say no. These are cases that may happen and whenever it happens, we have the people arrested. I want to assure the good people of Kumasi that they should be rest assured that wherever a crime goes on, we will be on hand to make sure that the perpetrators are arrested,” he said.
The shooting incident at Alabar market that saw one person dead and three others injured, there have been concerns about the rising cases of such violent crimes.
The Alabar incident was less than 48 hours after the owner of Sky Filling Station was shot at the Asuodei branch in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region by unknown armed men.
Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the Alabar market incident after giving the gang a hot chase that led to one of them being shot in the thigh.