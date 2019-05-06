UG attack : Security on campus will not be a 9 day wonder-VC assures

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana Legon, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu says the school's collaboration with the Ghana Police Service to provide security for students on campus will not be a nine-day wonder.
This latest development follows an attack on a level 400 student of the institution on Sunday evening along the Pentagon- James Topp Nelson Yankah Hall road.
Addressing the media after a tour of the crime scene, Prof. Oduro Owusu said plans have been made for strong collaboration with the Ghana Police Service to beef up security at the institution.
“I have spoken to the National Security Minister. We will not take things for granted because we value human lives. When we roll out the strategies, we expect to cooperate with the Police. It is not going to be a nine-day wonder. It is not going to be a temporary thing. It will be something that we will work out for the future.”
The victim, Daniel Osei's attackers inflicted machete wounds on his head. He is currently receiving treatment at the 37 military hospital.
Speaking on the Citi News the Acting Dean of students at the university, Prof. Godfred Bokpin also said his outfit will do its best to reduce the future occurrence of such incidents on campus.
“From yesterday, there was a national security person on campus with their patrols and they are going to do this for all the period that the examination will take place. There is an emergency meeting today [Monday] to brief students on the arrangements that are being put in place and also how students should comport themselves.”
Meanwhile,the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kwasi Fori said one person has already been picked up in connection with the attack of the victim, Daniel Osei.