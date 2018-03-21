US military base agreement: Group to storm Parliament friday

Pressure Group, Economic fighters league will march to parliament on Friday to demonstrate against the Defence Cooperation agreement between the US military and Ghana.
Leader of the group, Ernest Yeboah who was speaking on Joy news stated that the group believes Ghanaians will end up selling their sovereignty once the agreement is signed. He opined that the agreement shows the disappointing nature of Ghanaian politicians in the face of security issues, and as such should not be approved by parliament.
“Today is a very sad day given that…our political leaders are on the brink of selling our sovereignty,” he said.
Mr Yeboah further urged Ghanaians to join the march to Parliament on Friday saying, “Ghanaians everywhere will agree that storming parliament is the most appropriate thing to do…we will sit in the public gallery just to watch what goes on during the debate”.
Minority's reaction to the agreement
The Minority in Parliament is demanding immediate withdrawal from the military agreement between the United States of America and Ghana to save Ghana’s sovereignty.
The Minority after reading the details of the agreement is of the view that, “The agreement has been drafted in a manner that does not state a termination point. In other words, it would exist in perpetuity. This, therefore, binds all successive governments and yet little or no input was sought from political stakeholders especially those with the capacity to form the government.”
In view of the Minority’s understanding of the Defence Cooperation Agreement, they've called on the government to withdraw from the agreement and hold a stakeholders consultation forum to peruse the agreement to favour Ghana.
US military base in Ghana?
An agreement between Ghana and U.S government intercepted by the media, Tuesday, suggests that Cabinet has approved an unrestricted access to a number of Ghanaian facilities and tax exemptions to the United States Military.
However, Ghana's Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul has denied reports that Parliament has approved the establishment of a US military base in Ghana.
Speaking on the issue in a radio interview on Tuesday, the Minister stressed the fact that the Agreement does not permit an establishment of a Military Base in the Ghanaian jurisdiction, rather it is to further clarify the status of U.S. Military personnel and their activities with the Ghana Armed Forces.