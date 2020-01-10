V/R : Three arrested persons confess to stealing from GRA Academy in Kpetoe

Three persons arrested by the Kpetoe District Police for stealing from the Ghana Revenue Academy, GRA premises in Kpetoe have confessed to the crime.
The three individuals confessed to the crime at the Kpetoe District Court on the 8th of January 2020.
The three, Badawusu Kwadzo James aged 18, Bedu Godsway aged 21 and Agbowali John aged 21, pleaded guilty to the offence of stealing and were convicted on their own plea for the sentence to be delivered today 10th January 2020.
The convicts stole four Polytanks with a 10,000-litre capacity each, 24 pieces of ceiling fans and a set of water closet all valued at GhȻ23,500.00; from a construction site of the Ghana Revenue Academy at Kpetoe.
Some residents of Kpetoe are said to be jubilating over their arrest and cites the convicts as perpetrators of several reported incidents of stealing.
Read the statement from the police below :