Police rescue 10-year-old boy kidnapped in Kintampo

The Ghana Police Service has rescued a 10-year-old boy who was kidnapped in Kintampo of the Bono Region.
According to a release from the police, the kidnapper Mahamadu “Fulani” a herdsman who took a 10-year-old boy from Kintampo and demanded a ransom of twenty thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc 20,000.00) before his release was arrested in Yendi.
On 6th January 2020 at Kintampo in the Bono East Region, suspect Mahamadu Fulani took the boy along with cattle belonging to the boy’s father to the grazing field for grazing and to return the same day.
READ ALSO: Akropong rape case: Police requests for more time at court to conclude investigations
However, later in the day, the suspect called the father of the boy on phone to inform him that he has kidnapped the boy and would release him only if the father paid a ransom of Ghc 20,000.00. True to his demand, the suspect failed to return the boy and left the grazing field with him.
Police investigation led to the arrest of the suspect two days later, on 8th January 2020 at Yendi in the Northern Region.
The victim has now been rescued to be reunited with his father.
READ ALSO: Police arrest over 100 Menzgold customers who stormed NAM1's residence at Trasacco