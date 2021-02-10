Vetting of Akufo-Addo's nominees as Ministers starts today

Parliament's Appointment Committee will begin vetting of the first list of ministerial appointment for President Akufo-Addo’s second term.
The vetting is spread across the month of February and the first week of March.
The process will begin today February 10 and end on March 2. The Committee is expected to vet three nominees a day.
The Minister-designate for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, and Minister-designate for National Security, Kan Dapaah, will face the Committee first.
The Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, will be vetted on February 16 alongside Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, designate for Communication and Digitisation.
Due to Covid-19 reasons, every nominee will be accompanied by only four others.
Chairman of Parliament's Appointment Committee, Joe Osei Wusu says they planned on vetting two a day but that will take a lot of time so they decided to go with three a day.
Below is the schedule