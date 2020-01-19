Video : Families evacuated as fire guts Army Officers' Mess in Accra

Four families of military officers at the Army Officers' Mess at 37 in Accra have been evacuated after Saturday's fire.
The fire destroyed properties of the officers, according to some eyewitnesses the fire lasted for several hours.
They said the fire started around 9 am on Saturday and the cause of the fire is yet to be known. They narrated that they saw a cloud of smoke from one of the rooms on the first floor of the C Block before it started spreading to the other apartments.
The Ghana Fire Service has begun investigations into the cause of the fire.