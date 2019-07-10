W/R : MD of Takoradi Flour Mill chased out by staff

Staff of Takoradi Flour Mill have chased out their Managing Director, Thierry Loupiac, on Wednesday, July 10 2019.
According to the workers, their action was as a result of poor working conditions of service, lack of respect and constant abuse meted out to them by Mr Loupiac.
Reports indicated that the workers entered his office and asked him to leave because they could not work under his unfriendly administration.
A union member said initially the French manager, Mr Loupiac refused to vacate his office as requested by the Ghanaian workers but was overpowered and peacefully driving out from the company’s premises at the harbour, and later handed over to the police at the New Takoradi roundabout without abusing him even though he verbally abused them.
The Takoradi Flour Mill Managing director allegedly told his workers that : “When I return from the police station I will ensure that you are all dismissed for taking this uncivilized action, idiot and poor Ghanaians,”
The workers were later addressed by their union chairman Gideon Aryetey who advised them to go back to work and not to cause any confusion since they had achieved their aim of getting Mr Loupiac out.
Mr Loupiac is currently at the Takoradi Central police station to assist police in their investigations.
Meanwhile, police personnel led by the SWAT Commander, Supt Effah have taken over security in the area.