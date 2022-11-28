WAEC to adopt serialisation policy to avert exams leakage - Bawumia

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says Ghana is in talks with member countries of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) over the adoption of its serialisation policy.
The policy of serialisation means that students at different examination centers and even at the same examination center will receive different questions of the same level of difficulty.
Speaking at the 50th anniversary of the Northern School of Business in Tamale on Saturday (26 November), Bawumia attributed the successful piloting of the policy in the BECE and WASSCE to the non-leakage of exams questions in 2021.
“I was guest of honour at the 50th anniversary of the Northern School of Business in Tamale yesterday. In my remarks I noted that one of the problems that has bedeviled our education system is the persistent leakages of examination questions for our BECE and WASSCE examinations.
"As a solution to this problem, last year the Ministry of Education implemented a policy of serialisation of examination questions as is the case in some advanced countries.
“This serialisation policy was implemented by the Ministry of Education in the 2021 BECE and piloted for the 2021 WASSCE. The Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Adu Twum has reported that as a result of the policy there were no leakages of examination papers for the 2021 BECE examinations. The pilot for WASSCE was also successful and Ghana is in discussions with member WAEC countries for the adoption of this policy. We are making progress,” he added.