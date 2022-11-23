WAEC to release 2022 WASSCE results November 30

Results for this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be released on November 30, 2022.
This was contained in a statement dated Tuesday, November 22 by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).
The Council said it has successfully completed the marking and co-ordination of the papers at all 49 venues and has commenced the processing of the results.
It added that investigations into examination irregularities detected during and after the exams are ongoing.
“The Council is hereby urging school authorities and candidates who have been invited to its Offices to assist with investigations into suspected cases of malpractices to endeavour to honour the invitations to facilitate the speedy resolution of those cases,” the statement noted.
WAEC cautioned candidates to be on the alert for websites that may announce the release of fake results and persons who promise to upgrade results for a fee.